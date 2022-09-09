General Staff: Russia has lost 51,900 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 9 that Russia had also lost 2,122 tanks, 4,575 armored fighting vehicles, 3,399 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,237 artillery systems, 306 multiple launch rocket systems, 159 air defense systems, 239 airplanes, 211 helicopters, 884 drones, and 15 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Sept. 9, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



