June 22, 2022 8:40 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The statement was made by Clement Beaune, France's secretary of state for European affairs, as cited by Ukrainian online newspaper Yevropeiska Pravda. The European Commission recommended giving candidate status to Ukraine on June 17, and the European Council is set to decide on Ukraine’s application on June 23. 

