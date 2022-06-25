French minister: EU members reach consensus on giving Ukraine candidate status.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 22, 2022 8:40 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The statement was made by Clement Beaune, France's secretary of state for European affairs, as cited by Ukrainian online newspaper Yevropeiska Pravda. The European Commission recommended giving candidate status to Ukraine on June 17, and the European Council is set to decide on Ukraine’s application on June 23.