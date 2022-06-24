Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 25, 2022 8:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Several explosions were reported by eyewitnesses in Zaporizhzhia early on May 25. The air raid alert in the city went off at around 3:20 a.m. local time and explosions were reportedly heard after 5 a.m. The Zaporizhzhia regional military administration confirmed that at 5:13 a.m. Russian forces fired four missiles at the city, one of which Ukraine’s air defense managed to destroy. One person was killed, and three more were injured in the attack.

