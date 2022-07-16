EU urges Russia to accept responsibility for downing of MH17
July 16, 2022 8:00 pm
The European Council said ahead of the eighth anniversary of the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 that it "expects Russia to accept its responsibility and to fully cooperate with efforts to establish accountability.” The MH17 flight was shot down on July 17, 2014 by a missile fired by Kremlin-controlled militants in Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board.