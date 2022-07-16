Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 16, 2022 8:00 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The European Council said ahead of the eighth anniversary of the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 that it "expects Russia to accept its responsibility and to fully cooperate with efforts to establish accountability.” The MH17 flight was shot down on July 17, 2014 by a missile fired by Kremlin-controlled militants in Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board.

