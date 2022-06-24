Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEU proposes gradual ban on Russian oil, targets more banks in new set of sanctions.

May 4, 2022 11:13 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the sixth package of the EU sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The plan, if agreed by EU governments, would include a six-month period of phasing out Russian oil and oil products. The Commission's measures also target three Russian banks, including the biggest Sberbank, adding it to several banks already excluded from the SWIFT system.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
