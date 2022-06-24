Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalEU ambassador: 'Russia abducts Ukrainian children.'

This item is part of our running news digest

April 15, 2022 11:25 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia will be held accountable for such acts, Matti Maasikas, the head of the EU delegation to Ukraine wrote on Twitter on April 15. "This, as well as their planned so-called 'adoption' by Russian families is yet another cynical, appalling violation of International Humanitarian Law," he wrote. More than 130,000 children were forcibly moved to Russia, according to ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok