Russia will be held accountable for such acts, Matti Maasikas, the head of the EU delegation to Ukraine wrote on Twitter on April 15. "This, as well as their planned so-called 'adoption' by Russian families is yet another cynical, appalling violation of International Humanitarian Law," he wrote. More than 130,000 children were forcibly moved to Russia, according to ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova.