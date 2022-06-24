Erdogan: If West had responded to annexation of Crimea, there would be no war now. In a speech delivered at the opening ceremony of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the West' insufficient response to the 2014 invasion of Crimea led to the current conflict. "If the all of the West and the whole world had raised their voices against the invasion of Crimea in 2014, would we have faced today's picture?," he said.