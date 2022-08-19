Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEnergoatom: Russian forces planning major false flag operation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

August 19, 2022 1:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces brought a TV crew to the plant for a meeting with FSB operatives, after which Russian troops shelled the training center of the power plant from a bus station and discharge canal, Ukraine's state nuclear company said. Energoatom also said it has information that Russian forces are planning to stop working power units at the nuclear power plant "in the near future" and disconnect them from the communication lines supplying power to the Ukrainian power system. 

