Energoatom: Russian forces planning major false flag operation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
This item is part of our running news digest
August 19, 2022 1:44 pm
Russian forces brought a TV crew to the plant for a meeting with FSB operatives, after which Russian troops shelled the training center of the power plant from a bus station and discharge canal, Ukraine's state nuclear company said. Energoatom also said it has information that Russian forces are planning to stop working power units at the nuclear power plant "in the near future" and disconnect them from the communication lines supplying power to the Ukrainian power system.