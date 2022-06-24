Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalDonetsk Oblast comes under heavy fire, at least 4 civilians killed, including 1 child.

April 30, 2022 3:33 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The regional police said that the Russian forces shelled 12 settlements over the past 24 hours, and the strikes destroyed at least 36 civilian infrastructure sites including a school and a hospital. The strikes came from air force, tanks, rocket launchers and artillery, injuring additional eight civilians, including children. The police have opened criminal proceedings against the Russians for violating the laws and customs of war in Ukraine, and warned residents that Russians are also shooting at civilian cars.

