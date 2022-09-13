Document on security guarantees for Ukraine presented in Kyiv.
September 13, 2022
President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen presented the first document with recommendations on international security guarantees for Ukraine on Sept. 13. According to Yermak, it envisages creating the Kyiv Security Compact, which is a “joint document on a strategic partnership that will unite Ukraine and the guarantor states.” Ukraine's guarantors are expected to include the US, the UK, Canada, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Turkey and other countries.
