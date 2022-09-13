Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalDocument on security guarantees for Ukraine presented in Kyiv.

September 13, 2022 7:22 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen presented the first document with recommendations on international security guarantees for Ukraine on Sept. 13. According to Yermak, it envisages creating the Kyiv Security Compact, which is a “joint document on a strategic partnership that will unite Ukraine and the guarantor states.” Ukraine's guarantors are expected to include the US, the UK, Canada, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Turkey and other countries. 

