Defense minister: German howitzers delivered to Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 22, 2022 8:44 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Ukraine had received Panzerhaubitze 2000s with trained Ukrainian crews and thanked Germany for support. This appears to be the first delivery of German heavy weapons to Ukraine. In May, Germany announced it would send seven Pazerhaubitze 2000s to Ukraine. Previously German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had been repeatedly accused of blocking arms supplies to Ukraine and constantly breaking his promises on such supplies.