externalDefense minister: German howitzers delivered to Ukraine.

June 22, 2022 8:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Ukraine had received Panzerhaubitze 2000s with trained Ukrainian crews and thanked Germany for support. This appears to be the first delivery of German heavy weapons to Ukraine. In May, Germany announced it would send seven Pazerhaubitze 2000s to Ukraine. Previously German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had been repeatedly accused of blocking arms supplies to Ukraine and constantly breaking his promises on such supplies.   

