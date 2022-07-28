Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, July 28, 2022

externalDanilov: Russians draw additional forces to Kherson Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

July 27, 2022 10:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said on July 27 that Russia is deploying additional forces to Kherson Oblast, most of which has been occupied by Russia since early March. However, the official said that Ukraine is determined to continue the counteroffensive to liberate the south of Ukraine.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok