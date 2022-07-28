Danilov: Russians draw additional forces to Kherson Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
July 27, 2022 10:10 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said on July 27 that Russia is deploying additional forces to Kherson Oblast, most of which has been occupied by Russia since early March. However, the official said that Ukraine is determined to continue the counteroffensive to liberate the south of Ukraine.