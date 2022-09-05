Speaking at a press conference after a meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council in Brussels, the bloc's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Sept. 5 that what Ukraine needs is "concrete support and weapons," and they will be provided. Earlier on Sept. 5, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom won't resume gas supplies to Europe through the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline until sanctions are lifted.