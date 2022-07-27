Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 26, 2022 9:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Awarding President Zelensky with the Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award for incredible courage, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “Churchill would have cheered and probably have wept too” if he had heard Zelensky’s phrase that he needed “ammunition, not a ride” out of Kyiv when Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

