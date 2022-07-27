Boris Johnson awards president Zelensky with Winston Churchill award
July 26, 2022 9:03 pm
Awarding President Zelensky with the Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award for incredible courage, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “Churchill would have cheered and probably have wept too” if he had heard Zelensky’s phrase that he needed “ammunition, not a ride” out of Kyiv when Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.