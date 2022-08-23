Bloomberg: Russia resumes diamond exports to Europe, India despite sanctions.
August 23, 2022 11:19 pm
Sanctioned Russian mining giant Alrosa has quietly revived exports to near pre-war levels after some Indian banks “became more comfortable” with how to enable transactions in currencies other than US dollars, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the matter. Alrosa has been selling diamonds to buyers in India and Europe, mainly in exchange for rupees, the report reads.