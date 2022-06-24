Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 4, 2022 6:38 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Germany supported a European Commission proposal to impose an import ban on Russian oil, Bloomberg reported on May 4.

"The transition period is sufficiently long that we can take all precautions to create alternatives to Russian oil in Germany,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck said. “Of course we can’t guarantee in this situation that it will not falter, especially regionally.”

Germany is also preparing legislation to take control of a facility near the Polish border operated by Russia's Rosneft.

