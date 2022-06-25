Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Saturday, June 25, 2022

externalBloomberg: All EU ambassadors reportedly support Ukraine's bid ahead of historic vote.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 21, 2022 8:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
None of the EU ambassadors opposed the decision to support Ukraine's bid to EU membership during their Monday meeting, Bloomberg reported on June 20 citing people familiar with the matter. The EU’s 27 member states are set to formally grant Ukraine candidate status in Brussels on June 23-24. Candidate status is also being considered for Moldova and Georgia should they meet the necessary conditions.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
