Bloomberg: All EU ambassadors reportedly support Ukraine's bid ahead of historic vote.
June 21, 2022 8:22 am
None of the EU ambassadors opposed the decision to support Ukraine's bid to EU membership during their Monday meeting, Bloomberg reported on June 20 citing people familiar with the matter. The EU’s 27 member states are set to formally grant Ukraine candidate status in Brussels on June 23-24. Candidate status is also being considered for Moldova and Georgia should they meet the necessary conditions.