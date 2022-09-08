Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 8, 2022 5:15 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated U.S. President Joe Biden's pledge to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes," as he met President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sept. 8 in Kyiv, according to a statement released by the State Department. Blinken announced the latest $675 million drawdown of military aid during the meeting. He also said he would notify Congress to make a further $2.2 billion available to bolster Ukraine's security, bringing the total U.S. military assistance to about $15.2 billion since Biden's election in 2020. "We stand united with Ukraine," the statement reads.

