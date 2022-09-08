U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated U.S. President Joe Biden's pledge to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes," as he met President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sept. 8 in Kyiv, according to a statement released by the State Department. Blinken announced the latest $675 million drawdown of military aid during the meeting. He also said he would notify Congress to make a further $2.2 billion available to bolster Ukraine's security, bringing the total U.S. military assistance to about $15.2 billion since Biden's election in 2020. "We stand united with Ukraine," the statement reads.