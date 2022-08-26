Bayraktar manufacturer ‘will never’ supply drones to Russia
August 26, 2022 4:37 pm
“No matter how much money they [!russia!] offer us, frankly, there is no question of handing drones over to them in this situation. At this time, all our support is completely on the side of Ukraine,” Haluk Bayraktar, the CEO of the Turkish company Baykar, told BBC. The manufacturer previously provided Bayraktars for free to several fundraisers, in Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine, after they raised money to buy the drones for the Ukrainian army.
