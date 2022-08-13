Banker: US says India hid Russian origin of fuel shipped to US.
August 13, 2022 8:09 pm
Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Michael Patra said that, according to the U.S. Treasury Department, an Indian vessel has taken oil from a Russian tanker on the high seas and brought it to a port in Gujarat. There, the crude oil was processed and shipped to the U.S. in violation of Western sanctions, the Treasury Department said.