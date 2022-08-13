Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 13, 2022

externalBanker: US says India hid Russian origin of fuel shipped to US.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 13, 2022 8:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Michael Patra said that, according to the U.S. Treasury Department, an Indian vessel has taken oil from a Russian tanker on the high seas and brought it to a port in Gujarat. There, the crude oil was processed and shipped to the U.S. in violation of Western sanctions, the Treasury Department said. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok