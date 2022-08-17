Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 17, 2022
The Prosecutor General's Office reported on Aug. 17 that the enterprise, whose beneficial owner is a Russian citizen, is accused of evading $4 million worth of taxes from 2019-2021. The agency is resolving the issue of transferring the seized property to the Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
