Authorities seize corporate rights, real estate of Russian enterprise in Ukraine worth over $9.5 million
August 17, 2022 7:01 pm
The Prosecutor General's Office reported on Aug. 17 that the enterprise, whose beneficial owner is a Russian citizen, is accused of evading $4 million worth of taxes from 2019-2021. The agency is resolving the issue of transferring the seized property to the Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets.