externalUN: At least 847 civilians, including 64 children, killed in Ukraine since Russia's all-out invasion began on Feb. 24.

March 20, 2022 1:15 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the United Nations office on human rights, there have been 2,246 civilian casualties, 847 killed and 1,399 injured, since Feb. 24. The UN agency believes that the actual figures are considerably higher since officials have not been able to verify information where intense hostilities have been ongoing.

