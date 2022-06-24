Apartment building in Kyiv on fire after Russian overnight shelling.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 15, 2022 7:44 am
The fire was put out by 6:51 a.m., according to the State Emergency Service. One person has been hospitalized.
This item is part of our running news digest
The fire was put out by 6:51 a.m., according to the State Emergency Service. One person has been hospitalized.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.