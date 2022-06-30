Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 30, 2022 6:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
An extensive investigation by human rights group Amnesty International has concluded that Russian military forces committed a war crime when they struck the Mariupol drama theatre in Ukraine in March, killing dozens of people. Mariupol officials initially estimated around 300 dead. Amnesty's Crisis Response team interviewed numerous survivors and collected digital evidence, concluding that the attack was almost certainly carried out by Russian fighter aircraft, which dropped two 500 kilogram bombs that struck close to each other and detonated simultaneously. 

