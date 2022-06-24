Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
external21 civilians, including 2 children, killed in Russian attack on Sumy.

March 8, 2022 11:47 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces bombed a residential neighborhood in Sumy in the early morning of March 8.

