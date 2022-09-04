Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, September 4, 2022

external13 more ships transporting grain leave Ukrainian ports

This item is part of our running news digest

September 4, 2022 4:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, 282,500 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products, which are headed to eight countries around the world, left the ports of Odesa Oblast on Sept. 4. This is the largest caravan leaving Ukraine since the country brokered a deal on July 22 with the UN, Turkey, and Russia to export grain. 86 ships in total have left Ukrainian ports with destinations in 19 countries since Aug. 1.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok