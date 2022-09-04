13 more ships transporting grain leave Ukrainian ports
September 4, 2022 4:26 pm
According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, 282,500 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products, which are headed to eight countries around the world, left the ports of Odesa Oblast on Sept. 4. This is the largest caravan leaving Ukraine since the country brokered a deal on July 22 with the UN, Turkey, and Russia to export grain. 86 ships in total have left Ukrainian ports with destinations in 19 countries since Aug. 1.
