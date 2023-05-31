Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
UN: 'No comparison' between drone attacks in Moscow and massive Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 31, 2023 4:45 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

There is no comparison between the recent drone attacks in Moscow and Russia's continued massive strikes on Ukrainian cities, spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the UN, Stephane Dujarric said during a daily briefing on May 30.

"Of course, we condemn any attack on civilians and civilian infrastructure anywhere those may occur.  But I think it’s also important to point (out) that there is no comparison between the recent attacks in Moscow and the massive strikes that we are continuing seeing on Ukrainian cities," Dujarric told reporters.

A May 30 drone attack on Moscow damaged  the exteriors and windows of several high-rise buildings. Russia swiftly accused Kyiv of orchestrating the attack, but Ukraine’s officials have denied responsibility.

The same morning, Russia launched yet another drone attack against Kyiv, targeting the city for the 17th time this month. One person was killed, and at least 13 were injured from the attacks.

American and British officials had varying responses to the drone strike, with U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly saying during a press conference that Ukraine has "the legitimate right to (defend itself) within its own borders, but it does also have the right to project force beyond its borders to undermine Russia's ability to project force into Ukraine."

A U.S. National Security Council spokesperson told CNN that "as a general matter, we do not support attacks inside of Russia."

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin threatened Kyiv with "mirror actions" for the drone attack, claiming that the drone barrage was "Kyiv's response" to an alleged Russian strike on Ukraine's military intelligence headquarters. Ukrainian authorities never reported such an attack.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
