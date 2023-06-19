Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
UN: Russia denies humanitarian access to occupied parts of flooded Kherson Oblast

by Martin Fornusek June 19, 2023 9:04 AM 1 min read
A photograph published by a local Telegram channel shows flooding in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky, Kherson Oblast, after the Kakhovka dam explosion on June 6. (Khersonshchyna OleshkyKakhovka / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Nations (UN) informed on June 18 that Russia continues to block humanitarian aid delivery to the occupied parts of flooded Kherson Oblast.

"The Government of the Russian Federation has so far declined our request to access the areas under its temporary military control. The UN will continue to engage to seek the necessary access," the organization's press release said.

The UN and Ukraine's government agreed earlier in June that the former will facilitate humanitarian aid and evacuation efforts on the left bank of the Dnipro River, which is under temporary occupation by Russian forces.

The Russian government must provide safe passage and security guarantees to UN staff before the mission can proceed.

The collapse of the Kakhovka dam on June 6 triggered a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster, including massive flooding in Kherson Oblast. Ukraine's military said that Russia destroyed the dam to hinder Kyiv's counteroffensive.

The Russian occupation authorities have been accused of blocking evacuations and not providing humanitarian aid to residents of the occupied territories. Safe transport is reportedly provided only to holders of a Russian passport.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
