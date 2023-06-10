Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia only evacuating Russian passport-holders from flooded settlements in occupied Kherson Oblast

by Asami Terajima June 10, 2023 11:45 AM 2 min read
Satellite images of Russian-occupied Oleshky in Kherson Oblast before and after the Kakhovka dam's demolition carried out by Russian forces on June 6, 2023. (Source: Planet Labs PBC)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is only evacuating Russian passport-holders from the flooded areas in the occupied parts of the southern Kherson Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 10.

Throughout the Russian occupation, Ukrainians who stayed behind have been threatened by Russian proxy authorities to obtain a Russian passport, forcing many to change citizenship for their own or their family's safety.

Now, after blowing up the major Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine and flooding dozens of settlements on both banks of the giant Dnipro River, the proxy authorities "continue to use" the man-made disaster in its favor, the General Staff said.

The General Staff also reported that Russia is forcibly evicting civilians from their homes that survived in the flood-hit occupied settlements to house Russian servicemen.

"Russian occupiers continue to use the consequences of their crime for their own purposes," the June 10 Facebook post said.

Familiy members of residents stuck in flooded occupied settlements in Kherson Oblast told the Kyiv Independent that Russian forces prevented people from from fleeing or helping others.

The Financial Times reported, citing residents and volunteers on the occupied east bank of the Dnipro River, that Russian soldiers were not allowing evacuation for two days following Russia's blow-up of the Kakhovka dam.

There is no reliable data on civilian casualties in the occupied east bank of Kherson Oblast.

Russian occupational authorities in Kherson Oblast also claimed that they would transfer children from flood-hit settlements to another territory in the region or occupied Crimea to attend a holiday camp.

The transfer of children by a party of the conflict is banned under International Humanitarian Law. The International Criminal Court (ICC) in March issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia or occupied Ukrainian territories.  

Author: Asami Terajima
Comments

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
