Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia puts flooded town of Hola Prystan under quarantine, preventing evacuations

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 11, 2023 10:19 PM 2 min read
People being evacuated from flooded areas after the explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam unleashed floodwaters in Kherson, Ukraine, on June 7, 2023. (Photo by Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces announced a quarantine in the town of Hola Prystan in the Kherson Oblast, which suffers unprecedented flooding Russia blew up the Kakhovka dam up the Dnipro River, the local media reported on June 11.

Currently, the water level in the Russian-occupied town is falling, but still reaches up to 2 meters in some areas, according to the head of the city’s Military Administration Svitlana Linnyk.

“The city is blocked. The Russians closed all entrances and exits,” said Linnyk.

As a result, volunteers are not able to transfer humanitarian aid to local residents.

“I don’t yet know whether the delivery of drinking water and food will be organized,” she added.

In addition, some local residents died as a result of the flood, but relatives can’t bury them.

"Families cannot bury these people in the cemetery, even though it is located in a non-flooded part of the city. The occupiers do not allow people there,” said Linnyk.

The day after the Kakhovka dam was blown up on June 6, Hola Prystan with  around 6,000 people was 85% flooded by noon.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that as of June 11, 112 people, including 54 women and 7 children, were evacuated from the Russian-occupied left bank of the Oblast.

As of evening, the average water level in the flooded region is  3,93 meters, but the figure decreases. According to Prokudin, at the moment, 46 settlements remain flooded, of which 32 are on the right bank and 14 are on the left bank.

Saving lives from Russia’s flood: Inside inundated, shelled Kherson
Since Russia’s full-scale war began, first came eight months of terror under occupation, then came seven months of intense shelling across the river, then came the river itself to Kherson. Over 24 hours after Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and its massive…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.