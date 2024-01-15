Skip to content
UN asks for $4.2 billion in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, Ukrainian refugees

by Nate Ostiller January 15, 2024 10:46 PM 2 min read
Refugees from Ukraine stand on a platform at the Messebahnhof Laatzen station in Laatzen, Germany, after their arrival on April 15, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The UN released a request on Jan. 15 for $4.2 billion to help support Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.

The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated that some 14.6 million Ukrainians, approximately 40% of the population, need humanitarian assistance. This figure does not include the estimated 6.3 million Ukrainians forced to flee abroad.

In order to address the needs of those within Ukraine, OCHA requested $3.1 billion, which will support 8.5 million people.

The UN's High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) asked international partners and donors for $1.1 billion, which will target 2.3 million Ukrainian refugees and their host communities abroad.

“Although their plight is no longer in the headlines, millions of refugees from Ukraine still need urgent support,” said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

According to the statement, only 40-60% of Ukrainian refugees are employed, in many cases underemployed, only around half of school-aged children are actually enrolled in schools, and another quarter of refugees have difficulty accessing quality healthcare.

"Host countries continue to extend protection and include them in society, but many vulnerable refugees still need help," said Grandi.

Author: Nate Ostiller
