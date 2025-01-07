Skip to content
News Feed, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Rustem Umerov, Ukraine, Defense Ministry, Logistics
Edit post

Umerov appoints ex-Infrastructure Minister Kubrakov as his advisor to tackle logistics

by Martin Fornusek January 7, 2025 10:33 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's then-Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, U.K. on June 22, 2023. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has appointed former Vice Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov as his advisor "on a voluntary basis," Umerov announced on Jan. 7.

Kubrakov had headed the Infrastructure Ministry since May 2021 before being dismissed in May 2024 for unclear reasons.

While his dismissal was formally justified by the restructuring of Kubrakov's ministry, Ukrainska Pravda reported that the former minister fell out of favor with the Presidential Office.

The ex-minister's "experience as the deputy prime minister, the infrastructure minister, and head of Ukravtodor (the State Agency of Automobile Roads) is important and will help improve the supply and logistics in the Armed Forces," Umerov said on the Defense Ministry's Telegram channel.

The appointment comes amid wide-ranging calls for military reforms as Ukraine's army is increasingly on the back foot in its war against Russia.

Last week, Umerov announced a comprehensive review of the Ground Forces Command to evaluate management structures, processes, and compliance with legislation to support reforms and enhance battlefield effectiveness.

Author: Martin Fornusek
