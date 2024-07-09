Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Ukroboronprom, defense industry, Ukraine's Defense Ministry
Ukrainian state defense company opens office in US

by Kateryna Hodunova July 9, 2024 10:28 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's state-owned defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom has opened a representative office in Washington, the company announced on July 9, 2024. (Ukroboronprom)
Ukraine's state-owned defense company Ukrainian Defense Industry, also known as Ukroboronprom, has opened a representative office in Washington as Kyiv seeks to strengthen defense partnerships abroad amid Russia's war.

The representative office in the U.S. will focus on three key areas, including interaction with business and expert organizations, as well as cooperation with government agencies and defense organizations, the company's July 9 statement read.

The American unit will also support Ukroboronprom enterprises' projects in the United States and partner countries.

Ukroboronprom is a leading strategic manufacturer of weapons and military hardware in Ukraine. The association includes enterprises that develop, manufacture, sell, repair, and modernize weapons, military equipment, and ammunition.

Since the all-out war started, the company has relocated much of its production abroad and reduced its activities across Ukraine.

Some Ukrainian companies already have several agreements with American counterparts, Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin said.

"The presence of the Ukroboronprom's representative office in the U.S. will help to accelerate (the deals') implementation and strengthen the integration of Ukrainian defense into NATO's defense industrial base," he added.

The Ukrainian company is interested in deepening cooperation with American arms manufacturers that specialize in the production of ammunition, air defense systems, and electronic warfare, Herman Smetanin, the head of Ukroboronprom, said.

The representative office will also search for investments, new potential partners, the latest technologies, and innovative developments in the U.S., according to the statement.

First Rheinmetall-Ukraine joint production and repair plant becomes operational
The facility will enable faster repair of foreign-supplied equipment and their subsequent return to the front line. In the future, the plant will also produce new types of armored vehicles, according to the minister.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
