Governor: Water level at Kakhovka Reservoir has fallen by almost 1.5 meters

The water level at the Kakhovka Reservoir has fallen by nearly 1.5 meters following Russia’s destruction of the Kakhovka Hyrdoelectric Power Plant’s dam in Kherson Oblast on June 6, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

“We are preparing for an emergency situation,” Lysak said, adding that the oblast’s Nikopolskyi District and Kryvyi Rih have the necessary equipment to deal with water delivery and post-treatment.

According to Lysak, efforts are underway to ensure the provision of water to the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets, Pokrov, and Nikopol.

“All calculations (are being conducted by) the Infrastructure Ministry,” he said. “The tasks are clear. Everyone is working.”

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hyrdroelectric Power Plant’s dam across the Dnipro River on the morning of June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Around 16,000 people’s homes in Kherson Oblast are located in “critical risk” zones for flooding, and nearly 900 people have been evacuated as of 11:00 a.m. local time. The occupied city of Nova Kakhovka is also facing significant flooding.