Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Water level at Kakhovka Reservoir has fallen by almost 1.5 meters

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 6, 2023 2:28 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The water level at the Kakhovka Reservoir has fallen by nearly 1.5 meters following Russia’s destruction of the Kakhovka Hyrdoelectric Power Plant’s dam in Kherson Oblast on June 6, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

“We are preparing for an emergency situation,” Lysak said, adding that the oblast’s Nikopolskyi District and Kryvyi Rih have the necessary equipment to deal with water delivery and post-treatment.

According to Lysak, efforts are underway to ensure the provision of water to the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets, Pokrov, and Nikopol.

“All calculations (are being conducted by) the Infrastructure Ministry,” he said. “The tasks are clear. Everyone is working.”

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hyrdroelectric Power Plant’s dam across the Dnipro River on the morning of June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Around 16,000 people’s homes in Kherson Oblast are located in “critical risk” zones for flooding, and nearly 900 people have been evacuated as of 11:00 a.m. local time. The occupied city of Nova Kakhovka is also facing significant flooding.

Russian forces destroy Kakhovka dam, triggering humanitarian disaster
The dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant across the Dnipro River, occupied by Russian forces, was destroyed on the morning of June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine. Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported early in the morning…
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.