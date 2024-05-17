Skip to content
Ukrenergo: Restrictions on energy supply for industrial users remain in effect due to power shortage

by Kateryna Hodunova May 17, 2024 11:58 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: A worker walks through a burned-out control room at a power plant of energy provider DTEK, destroyed after an attack, in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 19, 2024. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will uphold restrictions on energy supply for industrial users due to the damage caused by recent Russian attacks against the Ukrainian energy system, the state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo announced on May 17.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying several thermal power plants across the country. This included the Trypillia plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Russia carried out another large-scale attack on May 8 against Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia oblasts, mainly targeting energy infrastructure. At least two hydroelectric power plants had to be decommissioned as a result of attacks.

Limitations for industrial users will be applied from 7 p.m. to midnight local time on May 18, while restrictions for domestic users are not forecasted for the same day, according to Ukrenergo.

Ukrenergo also warned that power shutdowns can still occur in the region if the limit of power usage is exceeded.

The schedules of the potential shutdowns can be found on the personal online accounts of energy supply users, as well as on the website or social media of the regional energy operator.

Ukrenergo previously implemented rolling blackouts in all of the Ukrainian regions for both industrial and domestic users on May 15.

"The capacity of Ukrainian power plants is not enough due to the consequences of five missile and drone attacks carried out by Russia on Ukraine's energy system since March 22," the statement read.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
