Ukrainian women’s saber fencing team advances to semi-finals at Paris Olympics

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's women’s saber fencing team secured a path to the semi-finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Aug. 3, winning over Italy with a score of 45-37.

After the 38-minute match, Ukraine’s 15-time world championship medalist Olga Kharlan, as well as fencers Olena Kravatska and Alina Komashchuk, will compete against Japan in the semi-finals at 3:20 p.m. Paris time on Aug. 3.

Kharlan won Ukraine’s first Olympic medal this year, claiming third in women’s individual saber. The bronze makes her one of Ukraine's most decorated Olympians in history by number of medals, in a tie with swimmer Yana Klochkova who retired in 2008.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak defeated Brazilian Wanderley Pereira in the 80-kilogram weight category quarterfinals at the Olympic Games.

Khyzhniak has secured a spot in the semifinals, guaranteeing him at least a bronze medal, as the Olympic regulations stipulate that there is no third-place match.

Ukraine has so far won two medals at the Paris Games. Shooter Serhiy Kulish won a silver medal in the 50m rifle three-position event.