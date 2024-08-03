Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
2024 Paris Olympics, Olga Kharlan, Sports
Edit post

Ukrainian women’s saber fencing team advances to semi-finals at Paris Olympics

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 3, 2024 3:38 PM 2 min read
Italy's Michela Battiston (L) competes against Ukraine's Olga Kharlan in the women's sabre team round of 8 bouts between Italy and Ukraine during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris on Aug. 3, 2024. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's women’s saber fencing team secured a path to the semi-finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Aug. 3, winning over Italy with a score of 45-37.

After the 38-minute match, Ukraine’s 15-time world championship medalist Olga Kharlan, as well as fencers Olena Kravatska and Alina Komashchuk, will compete against Japan in the semi-finals at 3:20 p.m. Paris time on Aug. 3.

Kharlan won Ukraine’s first Olympic medal this year, claiming third in women’s individual saber. The bronze makes her one of Ukraine's most decorated Olympians in history by number of medals, in a tie with swimmer Yana Klochkova who retired in 2008.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak defeated Brazilian Wanderley Pereira in the 80-kilogram weight category quarterfinals at the Olympic Games.

Khyzhniak has secured a spot in the semifinals, guaranteeing him at least a bronze medal, as the Olympic regulations stipulate that there is no third-place match.

Ukraine has so far won two medals at the Paris Games. Shooter Serhiy Kulish won a silver medal in the 50m rifle three-position event.

Ukraine’s saber team on the hunt for Paris Olympic medal after bouncing back from years of failure
With tears in her eyes, saber fencer Olga Kharlan kissed her blue and yellow mask and, pointing to it, loudly spoke into the camera in Ukrainian: “We love you, Ukraine! This is for you, dear!” The 33-year-old saber fencer has just won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, her
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:04 PM

Russian anti-war activist dies in pre-trial detention.

Musician and anti-war activist Pavel Kushnir died in a pre-trial detention center in Birobidzhan, the capital of the Jewish Autonomous Region of Russia, the Telegram channel "Vot Tak" reported on Aug. 2, citing Kushnir's friends.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:56 AM

Oil depot in Belgorod Oblast hit by drones.

The drones struck an oil depot in the region's Gubkinsky district, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. The attack caused an explosion at the facility and a tank caught fire.
6:46 PM
Video

Street culture unites displaced people in Lviv.

As Russia's war in Ukraine rages on, millions have been forced to flee their towns, leaving behind their homes and communities. In Lviv, one center for internally displaced persons brings people together and rebuilds bonds through street culture.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.