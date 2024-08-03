Ukraine's boxer Khyzhniak reaches semifinals in Paris, securing Olympic medal

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak defeated Brazilian Wanderley Pereira in the 80kg weight category quarterfinals at the Olympic Games in Paris on Aug. 3.

The 29-year-old Ukrainian won by unanimous decision, with a score of 30-26.

Khyzhniak has secured a spot in the semifinals, guaranteeing him at least a bronze medal, as the Olympic regulations stipulate that there is no third-place match.

In the semifinals, Khyzhniak will face off two-time Olympic champion Cuban Arlen Lopez on Aug. 4.

Ukraine has so far won two medals at the Paris Olympics. Shooter Serhiy Kulish won a silver medal in the 50m rifle three-position event. Fencer Olga Kharlan won bronze in the individual sabre event.

Khyzhniak, a silver medalist at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, started in Paris with a victory over Pylyp Akilov, a Hungarian boxer of Ukrainian descent. He won by a split decision.

Khyzhniak was one step away from a gold medal in the 75 kg weight category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Brazilian Hebert Conceicao defeated Khyzhniak by knockout.