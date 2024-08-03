Skip to content
Ukraine's boxer Khyzhniak reaches semifinals in Paris, securing Olympic medal

by Kateryna Hodunova August 3, 2024 1:11 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak defeated Brazilian Wanderley Pereira at the Olympics.
Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak celebrates his victory over Brazil's Wanderley De Souza Pereira at the end of their men's 80kg quarter-final boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on Aug. 2, 2024. (Photo by Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak defeated Brazilian Wanderley Pereira in the 80kg weight category quarterfinals at the Olympic Games in Paris on Aug. 3.

The 29-year-old Ukrainian won by unanimous decision, with a score of 30-26.

Khyzhniak has secured a spot in the semifinals, guaranteeing him at least a bronze medal, as the Olympic regulations stipulate that there is no third-place match.

In the semifinals, Khyzhniak will face off two-time Olympic champion Cuban Arlen Lopez on Aug. 4.

Ukraine has so far won two medals at the Paris Olympics. Shooter Serhiy Kulish won a silver medal in the 50m rifle three-position event. Fencer Olga Kharlan won bronze in the individual sabre event.

Khyzhniak, a silver medalist at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, started in Paris with a victory over Pylyp Akilov, a Hungarian boxer of Ukrainian descent. He won by a split decision.

Khyzhniak was one step away from a gold medal in the 75 kg weight category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Brazilian Hebert Conceicao defeated Khyzhniak by knockout.

The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
6:56 AM

Oil depot in Belgorod Oblast hit by drones.

The drones struck an oil depot in the region's Gubkinsky district, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. The attack caused an explosion at the facility and a tank caught fire.
6:46 PM
Street culture unites displaced people in Lviv.

As Russia's war in Ukraine rages on, millions have been forced to flee their towns, leaving behind their homes and communities. In Lviv, one center for internally displaced persons brings people together and rebuilds bonds through street culture.
