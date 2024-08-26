Skip to content
News Feed, Poland, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Russia, NATO
Poland says jets scrambled amid massive Russian strikes across Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller August 26, 2024 10:10 AM 2 min read
F-16 fighter jets during a military parade on Polish Armed Forces Day in Warsaw, Poland on Aug. 15, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces warned residents on Aug. 26 that Polish and other allied jets were active in the southeastern part of the country amid a massive wave of Russian attacks across Ukraine.

As of 10:09 a.m. local time, at least three people were killed in Ukraine, and strikes were reported in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Kremenchuk, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Kropyvnytskyi, and Kryvyi Rih, as well as in Lviv, Rivne, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

"All necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been launched, and the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is constantly monitoring the situation," the Operational Command wrote on X.

"Since the early morning hours, there has been intense activity of long-range aviation from (Russia), related to strikes being carried out on targets located, among others, in the western part of Ukraine," it said.

The Operational Command said that the last time such "significant activity" of Russian attacks was recorded was on July 8, when at least 42 people were killed across Ukraine and more than 200 were wounded.

The Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by a ballistic missile in the attack, killing two people.

Belarus gathering significant number of troops, weaponry along Ukraine’s border ‘under guise of exercises,’ Ukraine says
Belarus’ Armed Forces are “concentrating a significant number of personnel” as well as weaponry along Ukraine’s northern border with Belarus “under the guise of exercises,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry warned on Aug. 25, citing information gathered by the country’s intelligence sources.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Nate Ostiller
Zelensky expresses support for India hosting Ukraine's second peace summit.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 25 that negotiations are ongoing with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and Switzerland to organize a second peace summit. In a conversation with Indian journalists, Zelensky revealed that he had informed India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his support for India hosting the summit.
1:15 PM  (Updated: )

4 dead, 13 wounded during Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast on Aug 24.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region. The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.
3:35 AM

Zelensky praises new Ukrainian-made Palianytsia missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine's new military advancements, particularly the Palianytsia missile, are a critical way for the country to act amid delays in decision-making by some of its international partners.
