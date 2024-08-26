Poland says jets scrambled amid massive Russian strikes across Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces warned residents on Aug. 26 that Polish and other allied jets were active in the southeastern part of the country amid a massive wave of Russian attacks across Ukraine.

As of 10:09 a.m. local time, at least three people were killed in Ukraine, and strikes were reported in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Kremenchuk, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Kropyvnytskyi, and Kryvyi Rih, as well as in Lviv, Rivne, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

"All necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been launched, and the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is constantly monitoring the situation," the Operational Command wrote on X.

"Since the early morning hours, there has been intense activity of long-range aviation from (Russia), related to strikes being carried out on targets located, among others, in the western part of Ukraine," it said.

The Operational Command said that the last time such "significant activity" of Russian attacks was recorded was on July 8, when at least 42 people were killed across Ukraine and more than 200 were wounded.

The Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by a ballistic missile in the attack, killing two people.