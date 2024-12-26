Ukrainian poet and prose writer Oleksii Bezpaltsev killed in action

This audio is created with AI assistance

Oleksii Bezpaltsev, a 34-year-old poet and prose writer from Kharkiv, was killed in action while performing a combat mission in Kharkiv Oblast, PEN Ukraine reported on Dec. 25.

Known for his modernist style, Bezpaltsev published two collections of short stories and participated in literary slams.

A friend remembered him as “cheerful and energetic,” someone who loved “films, music, poetry, and cycling,” adding that he was “the King of Kharkiv underground.”

Before serving in Kharkiv, Bezpaltsev fought on the Pokrovsk front.

According to a March 2024 report from PEN International, at least 102 Ukrainian cultural figures, including writers, artists, translators and historians, have been killed since the beginning of the invasion.