News Feed, Culture, Ukrainian artists, Ukraine, War
Ukrainian poet and prose writer Oleksii Bezpaltsev killed in action

by Sonya Bandouil December 26, 2024 4:50 AM 1 min read
Oleksii Bezpaltsev. (PEN Ukraine/Facebook)
Oleksii Bezpaltsev, a 34-year-old poet and prose writer from Kharkiv, was killed in action while performing a combat mission in Kharkiv Oblast, PEN Ukraine reported on Dec. 25.

Known for his modernist style, Bezpaltsev published two collections of short stories and participated in literary slams.

A friend remembered him as “cheerful and energetic,” someone who loved “films, music, poetry, and cycling,” adding that he was “the King of Kharkiv underground.”

Before serving in Kharkiv, Bezpaltsev fought on the Pokrovsk front.

According to a March 2024 report from PEN International, at least 102 Ukrainian cultural figures, including writers, artists, translators and historians, have been killed since the beginning of the invasion.

Oscars shortlist includes two Ukrainian documentaries
The Ukrainian documentaries “The Porcelain War” and “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” have been shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards, the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Dec. 17.
