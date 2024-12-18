Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Culture, Ukraine, Film, documentary
Edit post

Oscars shortlist includes two Ukrainian documentaries

by Sonya Bandouil December 18, 2024 5:53 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian director Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk holds an Ukrainian flag with the name of Maksym Butkevych, an Ukrainian human rights activist and journalist who is being held by Russia as a prisoner of war, during the 35th European Film Awards in Reykjavik on December 10, 2022. (Photo by HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian documentaries “The Porcelain War” and “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” have been shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards, the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Dec. 17.

“The Porcelain War,” directed by Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev, is among 15 films selected for the Documentary Feature Film category, chosen from a total of 169 eligible submissions. The film follows three artists who join the Ukrainian army during the war, while continuing to create porcelain figurines as an act of resistance.

In the Documentary Short Film category, “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine,” co-directed by Betsy West and Earl Mack and co-produced by Ukraine and the U.S., advanced to the shortlist. The documentary portrays war through the eyes of Ukrainian children and shows how they use creativity and imagination to cope with the hardships.

“La Palisade,” a film by Philip Sotnychenko, was nominated by the Ukrainian Oscar committee as Ukraine’s entry for Best International Feature Film, but it did not make the shortlist.

In 2024, the Ukrainian documentary “20 Days in Mariupol”, directed by Mstyslav Chernov, made history as the first Ukrainian film to win an Oscar, taking home the Best Documentary Feature award. The film also earned the BAFTA award for Best Documentary earlier that year.

The documentary recorded the Russian siege of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast from the perspective of Chernov and his crew during the first weeks of the full-scale invasion. The film comprises 30 hours of footage they shot in Mariupol amid the siege.

UNESCO grants enhanced protection to 2 Ukrainian cultural sites
UNESCO has added Ukraine’s Babyn Yar Memorial and the Odesa Literary Museum to its international list of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:53 AM

Oscars shortlist includes two Ukrainian documentaries.

The Ukrainian documentaries “The Porcelain War” and “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” have been shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards, the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Dec. 17.
7:40 PM

Zelensky rejects Orban's mediation, says he has no leverage over Putin.

“Ukraine is a strong country and has proven it on the battlefield throughout Putin's aggression. Does anyone else in Europe have this experience now? No. Does Orban have such an army? No. How will he put pressure on Putin? With a joke, a smile? Let him keep it,” Zelensky said, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.