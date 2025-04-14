Ukrainian orchestra musician, Olena Kohut killed in deadly Russian attack on Sumy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian orchestra musician, Olena Kohut, was killed in a deadly Palm Sunday Russian attack on Sumy, which killed at least 34 and injured 117 people on April 13.

Sumy, a city close to the Russia-Ukraine border, has been the target of constant strikes since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russia used cluster munitions in the deadly Palm Sunday attack, outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on April 13.

"On April 13, 2025, as a result of a missile strike by Russia, our theater family suffered a pain that words cannot describe. Inflicted wounds killed our colleague, artist of the orchestra theater — Olena Kohut," the Sumy National Theater said in a Facebook post.

Kohut is one of at least 34 killed in a devastating Russian attack on Sumy that took place on April 13.

"Elena was an extremely bright person, a true professional, a sympathetic colleague, and a reliable friend. Her music, her smile, her kindness — will forever be in our memories," the theater added.

Kohut was a soloist-organist for the Sumy Oblast Philharmonic, which has expressed its condolences for Kohut's passing.

"This is an irreparable loss for our collective, for the entire music community, for everyone who knew and appreciated Olena as an artist and as a person," the Sumy Oblast Philharmonic said.

