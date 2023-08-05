Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukrainian officials discover draft evasion scheme

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 5, 2023 7:37 AM 1 min read
Source: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine
This audio is created with AI assistance

An employee of the Military Commissariat and four other accomplices in the Ternopil Oblast were caught forging documents to help people evade mobilization and travel abroad illegally.

The group charged $3,000 per person for falsified documents. Over 30 people allegedly used their services, with six already having left the country.

Investigations into the scheme began in February 2023 and 11 total searches were conducted, resulting in the seizure of various forged documents and materials. Participants in the scheme were charged  with illegal smuggling across the state border and were detained with the option for bail. The Military Commissariat employee is suspected of assisting in organizing illegal transportation across the border.

Earlier this week, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that it had detained an official of the Kyiv City Military Administration for allegedly helping draft-age men evade mobilization by leaving Ukraine.

Law enforcement detained the official while he was handing over forged documents granting the right to leave Ukraine to three persons, for which he received $30,000.

The State Bureau of Investigation searched the suspect's offices and the place of residence and confiscated over $48,000 from him.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
