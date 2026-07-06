Russia’s largest oil refinery in flames as Ukraine strikes Omsk, 2,500 km away from border

Ukrainian forces struck an oil refinery in Omsk, nearly 2,500 kilometers (around 1,550 miles) from Ukraine's border, overnight, the General Staff said on July 6.

The Omsk refinery was the last of Russia's 11 largest gasoline producers to be hit by Ukrainian forces, according to the military.

A fire broke out at the site following the strike, and the extent of the damage is still being assessed. Preliminary information indicates that the ELOU-AVT-11 primary oil refining unit was hit. The unit has a design capacity of 8.4 million metric tons of crude oil per year, according to the General Staff.

The Omsk oil refinery is Russia's largest by refining capacity, processing more than 21 million metric tons of crude oil per year. It produces a wide range of fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products and is involved in supplying the Russian military, the General Staff said.

According to the military, the facility has a refining depth of around 99%, one of the highest rates in Russia, and produces a wide range of petroleum products.

0:00 / 1× A video posted on social media on July 6, 2026, showing Ukrainian drones striking Russia's Omsk Oil Refinery (Telegram)

The Omsk refinery was not the only Russian oil facility targeted overnight. Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), together with other branches of the Defense Forces, carried out a series of strikes against Russian energy infrastructure and military targets in occupied Crimea, the agency said.

Ukrainian drones struck the Yaroslavl oil refinery and the Yaroslavl oil pumping and dispatch station, with explosions and smoke reported near the refinery, according to the SBU.

The agency also confirmed a strike on an oil terminal at the port of Vysotsk in Russia's Leningrad Oblast. The attack disabled two oil loading arms and hit three petroleum product storage tanks, the SBU said.

Drones also targeted the First Plant oil refinery in Kaluga Oblast, where a fire broke out following explosions at the facility.

Elsewhere, Ukraine targeted Russian fuel supplies to occupied Crimea as the peninsula faces mounting shortages following repeated Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure.

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces struck two Russian shadow fleet tankers in the Sea of Azov that were carrying a combined 7,000 metric tons of fuel to occupied Crimea, Commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi said. The volume was equivalent to roughly 200 rail tank cars, according to Brovdi.

The strikes come as occupied Crimea faces severe fuel shortages following continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. The authorities suspended fuel sales entirely on June 21 amid the worsening shortages.

The SBU also reported a separate operation against military and energy targets in occupied Crimea. Ukrainian drones struck three aircraft hangars at the Hvardiiske airfield, as well as a Pantsir-S2 air defense system near Simferopol and a mobile fire group in Kerch, according to the agency.

A petroleum storage tank and a pumping station at the TES-Terminal-1 oil depot were also hit.

Separately, Brovdi said that between July 1 and 5, drones operated by the Unmanned Systems Forces struck 37 energy nodes across occupied Crimea and other Russian-occupied territories in southern Ukraine.

"We are doing everything to ensure that Russia pays every day for its crimes. While the enemy shells peaceful Ukrainian cities, its military and fuel infrastructure will continue to suffer significant losses," SBU chief Yevhenii Khmara said.

The strikes came as Russia launched another massive overnight attack on Kyiv on July 6, the second large-scale assault on the Ukrainian capital in just four days that killed at least 19 people and injured dozens more.