Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian S-400 missile system used in deadly strike on Kramatorsk

by Asami Terajima July 15, 2023 1:41 PM 2 min read
A wounded woman waves while speaking on the phone as rescuers and volunteers work to rescue people from under rubble after Russian missile strike to pizzeria in Kramatorsk on June 27, 2023. (Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military said on July 15 that it destroyed a Russian S-400 missile system that was used to launch a June strike on Kramatorsk, which killed 13 people, including three children.

According to the Operational North Command, an American-provided HIMARS, short for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, was used to strike the Russian target.

"The defense forces took revenge on the occupiers for the bombing of Kramatorsk," the Operational North Command said in its Telegram post.

On June 27, Russian forces launched a missile strike on central Kramatorsk, hitting a restaurant full of Ukrainian soldiers on their days off, journalists, and volunteers at its peak hour.

Two 14-year-old twin sisters and a 17-year-old girl were the teenagers killed, and some 60 people were wounded.

Ukrainian writer and war crimes researcher Victoria Amelina was the last fallen victim of the Kramatorsk strike. She died in the hospital on July 1 after being critically injured in the attack.

Kramatorsk lies some 55 kilometers from the front lines and Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. It has been a way station for Ukrainian troops, making it a frequent target of Russian missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia's missile strike on Kramatorsk "a manifestation of terror."

Author: Asami Terajima
