Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: Russian strike on Kramatorsk 'manifestation of terror'

by Liliane Bivings June 28, 2023 1:51 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In his nightly address on June 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia's missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk “a manifestation of terror."

“Each such manifestation of terror proves over and over again to us and the whole world that Russia deserves only one thing as a result of everything it has done — defeat and a tribunal, fair and legal trials against all Russian murderers and terrorists,” Zelensky said.

At least four people were killed, including a 17-year-old girl, and 42 were injured after a Russian S-300 missiles struck a central area in Kramatorsk on June 27.  An eight-month-old baby was among those injured, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The village of Bilenke, located just north of Kramatorsk, was also struck by S-300 missiles on June 27, according to the Prosecutor General. Five people were injured.

The president also thanked President Joe Biden, the U.S. Congress, and all Americans for a new $500 million defense package announced earlier on June 27, adding that Ukrainian troops had advanced in several areas along the front lines during offensive operations.

Ukraine war latest: 4 killed, including child, 42 injured in Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk
Key developments on June 27: * Russian missile strike kills 4, injures 42 in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast * Ukrainian forces advance in several directions, military says * Russia strikes Kremenchuk on deadly shopping mall attack anniversary * Pentagon announces $500 military aid package for Ukrai…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Liliane Bivings
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.