Zelensky: Russian strike on Kramatorsk 'manifestation of terror'

This audio is created with AI assistance

In his nightly address on June 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia's missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk “a manifestation of terror."

“Each such manifestation of terror proves over and over again to us and the whole world that Russia deserves only one thing as a result of everything it has done — defeat and a tribunal, fair and legal trials against all Russian murderers and terrorists,” Zelensky said.

At least four people were killed, including a 17-year-old girl, and 42 were injured after a Russian S-300 missiles struck a central area in Kramatorsk on June 27. An eight-month-old baby was among those injured, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The village of Bilenke, located just north of Kramatorsk, was also struck by S-300 missiles on June 27, according to the Prosecutor General. Five people were injured.

The president also thanked President Joe Biden, the U.S. Congress, and all Americans for a new $500 million defense package announced earlier on June 27, adding that Ukrainian troops had advanced in several areas along the front lines during offensive operations.