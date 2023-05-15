Ukrainian intelligence: Around 152,000 Russian servicemembers in occupied Zaporizhzhia, Kherson oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

There are approximately 152,000 Russian servicemembers stationed in occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, Andriy Chernyak, a representative of Ukraine's military intelligence, said on May 15.

According to Chernyak, Russian troops in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast are preparing defense measures by strengthening existing fortifications and building new ones.

"The adversary understands that they have absolutely no strength left for any active offensive actions. The only task before them is to maintain the positions they currently have. There is absolutely no question of any further offensive," Chernyak said.

The same process has been observed by Ukraine's military intelligence concerning Russian troops in occupied Kherson Oblast, according to Chernyak.

This news comes in light of Ukraine's highly-anticipated counteroffensive.

The counteroffensive is seen as a critical juncture to take back Ukrainian territory under Russian control.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on national television on April 19 said that "complex measures" of Ukraine's planned counteroffensive are "already underway" in the east.