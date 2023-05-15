Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukrainian intelligence: Around 152,000 Russian servicemembers in occupied Zaporizhzhia, Kherson oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 15, 2023 2:47 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

There are approximately 152,000 Russian servicemembers stationed in occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, Andriy Chernyak, a representative of Ukraine's military intelligence, said on May 15.

According to Chernyak, Russian troops in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast are preparing defense measures by strengthening existing fortifications and building new ones.

"The adversary understands that they have absolutely no strength left for any active offensive actions. The only task before them is to maintain the positions they currently have. There is absolutely no question of any further offensive," Chernyak said.

The same process has been observed by Ukraine's military intelligence concerning Russian troops in occupied Kherson Oblast, according to Chernyak.

This news comes in light of Ukraine's highly-anticipated counteroffensive.

The counteroffensive is seen as a critical juncture to take back Ukrainian territory under Russian control.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on national television on April 19 said that "complex measures" of Ukraine's planned counteroffensive are "already underway" in the east.

Season of offensives: What to expect from the spring campaign in Ukraine
On the battlefields of eastern Ukraine, with the first days of March came the all-consuming mud. Videos of trucks and armored vehicles bogged down in fields heralded the arrival of a time traditionally known in Ukrainian as bezdorizhzhia, or “roadlessness.” Though the mud may present a brief challe…
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
