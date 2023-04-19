Defense Ministry: 'Complex measures' of planned counteroffensive 'already underway' in the east

This audio is created with AI assistance

"Complex measures" of Ukraine's planned counteroffensive are "already underway" in the east, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on national television on April 19, adding that it should not be reduced to specific dates and actions.

According to Maliar, the planned counteroffensive "involves a vast and complex set of actions and measures carried out by the Armed Forces, which includes preparing people for a range of defensive and offensive actions."

This involves several plans related to preparing equipment and reserves, training, and tactical formation. Several variants of plans exist, and "the plan is finally chosen in such a way that the enemy cannot react," Maliar said.

The Washington Post reported on April 12 that Ukraine's planned counteroffensive had been delayed by a number of factors, including weather, slow equipment deliveries, and an insufficient amount of ammunition.

The long-awaited counteroffensive is seen as a critical juncture to take back Ukrainian territory under Russian control, and failure to do so could push Ukrainians to the negotiating table, the Washington Post wrote.