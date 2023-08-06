Ukrainian military confirms striking key Russian bridges to Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military confirmed on Aug. 6 that it struck two key road bridges linking the Crimean Peninsula to Russian-occupied parts of Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainian forces reportedly “hit two key (Russian) routes of communication” – Chornohar Bridge, which connects Ukraine’s occupied Kherson Oblast to Crimea, and a smaller bridge from the Ukrainian village of Henichesk.

Earlier on Aug. 6, the Russian-installed proxy head in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Vladimir Rogov, claimed Ukraine struck the Chornohar Bridge.

The Russian proxy published a picture of the bridge with a hole in the middle of the road, indicating suspended traffic on the bridge.

The bridge is the shortest route from the occupied peninsula to the front line in the southeast, where Ukrainian forces are conducting their counteroffensive.

Ukraine struck the Chonhar Bridge multiple times, on July 22, 29, and Aug. 6. The military confirmed the July attack, saying cruise missile were used.

The Russian military suffered from major logistical issues following the attacks, according to the Ukrainian military.