Ukrainian intelligence: Russia continues to amass kamikaze drones in Belarus

As of Oct. 10, Russia has brought 31 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones to Belarus and plans to transfer eight more before Oct. 14, Ukraine's Defense Ministry reports.

Belarus also intends to send to Russia 13 trains carrying ammo from the arsenals and storage bases of its armed forces, according to the ministry.

Following Russia's large-scale missile attack on Oct. 10, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko announced the creation of a joint regional military command with Moscow. The Institute for the Study of War thinks that this move unlikely means a new attack of Russian and Belarusian units from the north but rather shows Kremlin's intentions to use additional Russian forces in Belarus to fix Ukrainian forces near Kyiv.