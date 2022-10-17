Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Lukashenko says Belarus, Russia establish joint regional military command

October 10, 2022 12:31 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Lukashenko says Belarus, Russia establish joint regional military commandRussian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi on Sept. 26, 2022. (Getty Images)

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko gathered top military command on Oct. 10, as Russia was bombing multiple Ukrainian cities.

Lukashenko supported Russia's attacks, adding that his country began the process of creating a joint regional military command with Moscow. He didn't explain what the new military formation would be tasked with.

"We launched this process, maybe a couple of days back," said Lukashenko. He once again accused Ukraine of plotting an attack against Belarus. No evidence had been presented.

Belarus' Security Council Secretary Pavel Myraveyko added that Belarus is taking an active part in Russia's war against Ukraine by "performing some duties."

Russia has used Belarus' territory as a launchpad for its recent bombardment of Ukraine. 

According to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as of 11 a.m. on Oct. 10, 75 missiles were fired by Russia at Ukraine, of which only 41 were shot down by air defense.

The attacks came as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine and its security services on Oct. 9 of a "terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russia's critically important infrastructure" following an explosion on the Crimean Bridge on Oct. 8, which connects occupied Crimea with Russia via the Kerch Strait.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine is ready for any potential attacks from Belarus.

